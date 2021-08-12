JEFFERSON CITY – The City of Jefferson intends to apply for $2 million in CARES Act funding through the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The city is asking for residents' opinion to help identify funding priorities.
CARES Act funds are designed to help communities prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19.
Funding can address unmet needs related to public services, infrastructure, economic assistance and planning.
According to a press release, the survey is a required component of the application, but will also help the city prioritize what projects are pursued.
The City is currently requesting citizens fill out the Community Needs Assessment Survey. You can fill out the survey here.
A public meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at 3 p.m. in City Hall. it will include results of the survey and allow citizens to voice project preferences.