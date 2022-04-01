JEFFERSON CITY − A Jefferson City man is working to change the lives of Jamaican students by funding their education.
Author Richard Cross has written 20 books, and he is selling 5,000 copies of those books with all proceeds going toward the students' college education.
Cross grew up in Jamaica. He said his family had financial struggles when he was growing up.
"We were so poor, at one point we didn't have electricity," Cross said. "And in Jamaica, if you're poor, you are the least likely to get financial support."
He said growing up, many people thought he wouldn't amount to much.
"Based on my social status, you could almost say that I wouldn't," Cross said. "And for the most part, I believed what they were saying to me - that I wasn't going to mount to anything."
Cross said this started to reflect in his academic performance. However, he excelled in track and field and developed discipline with training every day.
Cross believed track and field was his ticket to success. At a track event, a coach had come to recruit someone else, but Cross caught his eye.
At this point, Cross had gone to Foster College but had a low GPA. He then went onto become a police officer in Jamaica, so he was running in the meet representing the police force.
Because of this, the coach told him he was too old for the scholarship.
“He was walking away from me and as a coach, if you want to know what someone does with an opportunity, give it to me," Cross said.
The coach gave him that opportunity, which brought him to Lincoln University for track and field.
"I came here as an average student, someone who didn't realize that I could actually do well academically," Cross said. "But my first semester, things changed. I was on the Dean's List."
During his time at LU, Cross received an award for having the highest GPA as a student athlete.
"I always have the ability to excel academically but based on my environment, no one told me that I could do well," Cross said.
He said he internalized what he was told he couldn't do, and now wants to be someone who shows others that they can succeed.
He said he is driven by his friends and the many other people who didn't get the same opportunity he did.
"Even though most of these guys or girls were much smarter than me on paper, they pass, they have all the requirements to be successful," Cross said. "But they didn't get the opportunity to go to college."
He said he wants to create that opportunity and help as many people as possible. Now, Cross has a doctoral degree and runs a mentoring program at LU.
“I want to help as many people as possible right now. I'm challenging myself to empower 1 million Black male students to see themselves beyond the labels, see themselves beyond the stigmas,” Cross said.
Cross has sold around 1,000 books out of his 5,000 book goal. He said the funding for these 10 students will change their lives, their families lives and many people around them.
"If 10 people do the same thing that I'm doing, in the future, we're gonna have 100 people," Cross said. "And if those 100 people help 10 people, we're gonna have 1,000 people, and the number can just keep going until we reach a million."