JEFFERSON CITY − A Missouri Lottery Show Me Cash ticket sold at the West Truman Boulevard Break Time in Jefferson City was the only ticket to match all five winning numbers drawn on Aug. 11 to win the $55,000 jackpot prize.
The winning numbers were 1, 3, 8, 9 and 29.
The Break Time in question sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million in 2020, but this marks the first time the store had sold a winning Show Me Cash ticket.
Winning Show Me Cash tickets have been sold 14 times total in Jefferson City, with an average prize of over $140,000.
The Show Me Cash lottery is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000. Wednesday's prize is estimated to be $75,000.