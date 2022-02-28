JEFFERSON CITY - March 1 will be the last day Jefferson City residents can burn yard waste on property that they own within the city limits, per a press release from Jefferson City's Fire Department.
Burn season in Jefferson City runs from Nov. 1 to March 1.
Individuals who violate the open burning ordinance may be required to appear in municipal court and pay a fine, per the same press release.
Residents can still dispose of yard waste at the compost facility, which is located at 2417 Southridge Drive.
For more information, visit the city of Jefferson's website.