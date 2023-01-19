JEFFERSON CITY - Bus riders in Jefferson City will see an increased fare starting Feb. 6.
Jefferson City Council voted 6-3 at its Tuesday meeting to increase the JEFFTRAN fares from $1 to $1.50 per rider. The reduced rider fare also increased from 50 cents to $1.
One council member did not attend the meeting so he did not vote.
The city has not increased bus fares since 2007, when it went from 50 cents to $1, according to Matt Morasch, director of Public Works.
Morasch said the estimated revenue from the increased fare would be $60,000.
But the estimated revenue didn't impress all council members. Councilman Jack Deeken voted against the increased fares, calling the proposal "disingenuous."
“People that truly use the service, probably a good 75% to 80% use it because they don’t have a means to maintain a vehicle," Deeken said. “For $60,000, I’d love to see us redo our routes, or have less routes, and go free. Truly have a service for the people.”
Councilman Mike Lester also voted against it, saying he was concerned with how it will affect ridership.
“We should be doing everything to increase ridership rather than doing something to decrease it," Lester said. "The population that uses transit uses it for getting to work or medical appointments and shopping, and a group that can least afford expenses as the survey pointed out."
The Jefferson City Public Transit Advisory Committee hosted two open houses in November and offered an online and paper survey for residents to express their opinions.
The survey found that 48.4% strongly disapproved an increase, while 14.06% strongly approved an increase.
The survey also showed that even with an increased fare, 39.06% would "very likely" continue using JEFFTRAN.
Some of the written comments included, "Don't raise the fare," "I can barely afford rent, utilities and food," "It's already a struggle to pay fares," and "If rates increase I'd like to see buses run later in the day as well and some on weekends."
Morasch said the committee also supports an app to pay fares on your phone. He said it would be called "Token Transit" and that it'll be ready for rollout within a month or so.