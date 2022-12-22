JEFFERSON CITY - A business owner in Jefferson City was sentenced by a federal judge Wednesday for tax evasion and failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes.
Gina Volmert, 58, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison without parole. She must also pay $513,911 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service, according to a news release from the US. Attorney Western District of Missouri.
Volmert was the majority owner, president and manager of GVA and Associates, LLC, which provided medical billing and coding services from the electronic submission of medical claims.
In December 2021, Volmert pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion and one count of failing to file a required federal form for her employees' retirement plan.
The news release states GVA withheld payroll taxes from employee paychecks, but Volmert failed to pay all employment taxes that were due. Those funds were instead used to pay her mortgage, vehicles and other living expenses.
She also did not pay premiums for employees' health insurance plans, which led to their cancellation, and failed to pay their retirement plans.
In 2009, unpaid employment liability began to accrue, and by January 2011, the total balance on the employment tax was over $800,000, including interest, the release said.
Volmert and GVA's co-owner Kathy Moore, entered an installment agreement with the IRS that required GVA to pay $19,000 a month toward the balance, the release said. By November 2011, GVA accrued additional tax liabilities and defaulted on the installment agreement, the release noted.
Volmert also admitted that she altered her income to reimbursable expenses, which caused her income to be falsely reported on her W-2's for 2012, 2013 and 2014, according to the release.