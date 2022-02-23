JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is being hit with another round of winter weather, and some businesses in the area hope to remain open even with the sleet and snow.
Three Story Coffee is a locally-owned coffee shop on Dunklin Street. One of the baristas at Three Story Coffee, Lindsey Ciganek, said the shop has tried to stay open during the past couple snow days.
"There were a couple days where it was kind of bad but not too bad so we stayed open for those," Ciganek said. "But the days where it was really bad we opened for a couple hours and then we shut down," she said.
Ciganek said some employees have been able to come in and work through the snow and ice but some have not.
"A couple employees had to call in because they live farther out, and some of the main roads were covered in black ice," Ciganek said.
Another business in Jefferson City, High Rise Bakery, has tried its best to remain open through the past couple snow days.
"We have been open for the mornings most of the snow storms, but as weather increases in its severity, we make the decision to remain open or not," Justin Duren, a manager at High Rise Bakery, said.
Duren said he doesn't think this snow will be as harsh as the past couple times, but High Rise Bakery will continue to monitor the conditions.
An employee at High Rise Bakery, Tim Annan, said he immigrated from England three years ago and started a family in Jefferson City.
"I've got a baby on the way, due any day soon, so all this snow and ice and blizzards is just really not helpful," Annan said.
Annan said he's always willing to pick up shifts if other employees don't want to come in because of the bad weather.
"If anyone can't make their shift I just come in and help out because that's what I do," Annan said. "But with a baby on the way, if there's no snow and no ice, I can get to the hospital with no worries."
Annan is planning on having his parents visit from England for his baby's arrival but he said he's cautious with the weather coming in.
"Hopefully if the snow is gone, then my parents can come over and visit, so less snow means they can get here earlier as well," Annan said.
Both Three Story Coffee and High Rise Bakery are planning on staying open Thursday, but both businesses said they will adjust if the weather is too bad.