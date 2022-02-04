JEFFERSON CITY − The city of Jefferson is looking for its new police chief.
Police Chief Roger Schroeder has submitted his resignation, effective March 18, according to city staff. He has served the Capital City since February 1999.
Schroeder has agreed to continue serving while the city searches for his replacement.
The city has begun advertising the position and will accept applications through March 20, the city said.
Schroeder also spent 17 years with the Garden City, Kansas, Police Department, serving as their chief of police for 8 years.