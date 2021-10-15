JEFFERSON CITY − Federal unemployment rates are decreasing, but some child care facilities are still struggling to find and maintain employees due to low wages.
The current conditions for workers in the field are impacting future child educators as well.
Child care facilities struggled to operate during the pandemic, as many families did not need child care services working from home or had to cut extra costs.
However, for facilities themselves, the difficulties have not disappeared.
One child care facility in Jefferson City, Little Explorers Discovery Center, is asking for help.
Executive Director Donna Scheidt said the center has been running at two-thirds capacity since the pandemic.
"It seems to be a vicious cycle right now. I have calls from parents every day looking for child care. They can't go to work if they don't have child care," Scheidt said. "I can't take their children because I don't have the right number of staff. So it's just pretty hard, but what I'm doing is I'm hanging in there."
Scheidt said she has not found replacements for many of the employees lost during the pandemic and has had to redirect costs toward finding employees.
"We spend a lot of money on ads. . . but even when we get people who respond, most of them do not take a job, or if they do, they don't show up," Scheidt said.
Scheidt said she does not have an immediate solution, but encourages those interested in child care and education to pursue it.
"There's so much joy [working] with young children, that you won't find a more rewarding job anywhere," Scheidt said. "You work in child care for the hugs."
However, for future educators, hugs may not be enough compared to the reality of low wages. Students looking for work in the education field have felt deterred away from child care education.
One University of Missouri education student, Molly Dampf, said she has had to steer herself away from her preferred career path in an effort to find a position with higher pay.
"A more intimate group is what I want to do," Dampf said. "But those pay scales will be anywhere from just above 20, to capping out at $50,000 for a salary. And so personally, I would like to make more than that. And so I'm looking at bigger school districts, which isn't my first choice."
Dampf said many education students have stopped pursuing their teaching certification completely and are looking for other opportunities within the degree.
Despite the current issues the child care industry faces, Scheidt remains positive.
"I think it is a universal problem," Scheidt said. "Child care is hit hard, but all businesses are hit hard."
Scheidt hopes child care facilities can enjoy the same low unemployment rates by 2022.