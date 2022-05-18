Jefferson City church recalls destructive tornado 3 years later

JEFFERSON CITY - The three-year anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that struck Jefferson City is this Sunday, May 22. One of the buildings that was completely destroyed was Community Christian Church off Ellis Boulevard.
The three-year anniversary hits close to home for Glen Gessley, who has been a member at Community Christian Church for almost 40 years. He said he was one of the first people to witness the destruction of the church.
“I got a call from our pastor that our church had been hit square on and I needed to come down, and how would we ever recover?” Gessley said.
When Gessley arrived, there was glass and shambles everywhere. When cleaning up through the mess, he discovered the backup security cam footage and was able to rewatch the destruction first hand.
“I was really amazed at how it looked because I could see in this room particularly, there was some papers that were just kind of flowing back and forth and then suddenly it just went into a white fog," Gessley said. "I suspect that is probably when the glass broke and the pressure changed… it was just almost like an explosion."
The church and its members tried to salvage as much as possible. Members would bring items home with them and store them for the church.
Another member, Terry Arter, called it devastating to look at.
"It was just devastating to see the church this way and the members that came out to look at the damage were also just devastated," Arter said. "All of us pitched in and all the members pitched in and did everything we could."
Gessley at the time was the chairman of the church's board and took a primary role in helping rebuild the church. He worked with insurance companies and made decisions through the process with a small team from the congregation and a lot of help from the community.
“It was really a case of trying to figure out, where do we begin," Gessley said.
The church held its first in-person service almost exactly two years after the tornado hit. It was also pushed back due to the pandemic, but Gessley believes the church and community have grown together.
“I think we’ve grown stronger as a congregation," Gessley said. "I don’t believe we have lost any membership through the ordeal and people are eager to get together to take care of the odds and ins."
The anniversary brings up a lot of emotions, but the community is grateful for the help they have had rebuilding and making it through these tough past years.
“It's behind us now and we are the better for it as a congregation as well as our building and everything else," Gessley said.