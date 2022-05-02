JEFFERSON CITY – Monday the Jefferson City City Council voted to amend the resolution recognizing the historical significance of the events of October 7, 1865, in the City of Jefferson as they relate to the American Civil War.
Councilperson, Scott Spencer, called the day, “the battle that never was” because of General Sterling Price’s decision to not attack Jefferson City.
“It's important that the city, the community recognizes the lives that were spared because of General Sterling Price’s decision, Spencer said, “whatever the background of that decision may be of why he didn’t attack Jefferson City.”
The decision to recognize this historical event comes after Edith Vogel filed a lawsuit against Mayor Carrie Tergin’s removal of confederate related paving stones on city property.
“I had a conversation with the mayor about the pavers, wishing that maybe we could just slow down on that process [of removal],” Spencer said. “Obviously, you know, that process was well in place. The pavers were removed within a day or two.”
The pavers read: “Union Camp Lillie notes: deciding against attack the confederate army under Gen. Sterling Price turned from Jefferson City Oct. 7, 1864.”
“I was one of two people that initially thought that the monument, the marker on Wall Drive should not be removed,” Councilperson Mark Schreiber said, “It was placed there for a purpose and it did mark an event in Jefferson city history.”
The resolution was sponsored by councilperson Scott Spencer and co-sponsored by fellow council members Ron Fitzwater, Jon Hensley, Mark Schreiber, Derrick Spicer, and Laura Ward.
“My original intent was to unify the council and to bring healing within the community about this issue,” Spencer said. “I think this resolution tonight does that.”
After hearing public comment, Councilperson Jon Hensley said he understood how the resolution’s wording could be mis-read and called to amend the resolution.
The council unanimously voted to amend the resolution.
The council removed a line in the resolution that said General Price avoided attacking because he may have liked Jefferson City. The board states that this line is based on speculation.
“We're not glorifying General Sterling Price,” Spencer said, “we're not glorifying the Confederacy or their efforts to take over the capital city.”
Although one woman who spoke at the meeting during public comment called the resolution an appeasement.