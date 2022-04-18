JEFFERSON CITY - Ward 1 elect, Jack Deeken, was sworn in Monday night at the Jefferson City City Council meeting.
According to Cole County Clerk's office, Deeken defeated Jacob Robinett 486 to 429 in the April 5 municipal election.
KOMU 8 recently reported on Deeken, who said he looks forward to using his 19 years of experience on the JC Planning and Zoning Commission in order to leverage the capital city's budget.
At the city council meeting, Deeken thanked multiple people on his win, including his wife.
"We talked about the campaign for 6-8 months about the time involved," Deeken said. "I didn't know it was going to be as much as it was, I told her I'd rather go through organic chemistry than go through another campaign again."
Deeken also thanked three other women that helped with his campaign, calling their efforts a "force" in his run. He thanked Carolyn McDowell, Penny Naylor Quigg, and Janet Owsley.
Carolyn McDowell served for Jefferson City City Council for 10 years. Deeken thanked her for her expertise during his own race.
"She told me, 'if you do what I ask, you'll probably hate me, but you'll have a chance.' So a couple times I didn't like to see her phone number come up, but I thank you Carol," Deeken said.
Jefferson City City Council swore in four other members of the council that won the April 5 election.
Erin Wiseman was re-elected to the third ward, defeating a challenge from former council member Bob Scrivner. Mike Lester, Ron Fitzwater and Jon Hensley all ran unopposed and were also sworn in Monday.
Deeken said he looks forward to serving all of Jefferson City, not just serving constituents in the first ward.