JEFFERSON CITY − The Jefferson City/Cole County 911 Communications Center is now able to receive 911 correspondence over SMS text messaging, according to a news release.
The release says texting should only be used when you are unable to make a voice call to 911 and this new feature is not meant to replace the "importance of placing a voice call to 911 when able to do so."
Instructions on how to text 911 in an emergency are included below:
- Enter the numbers “911” in the “To” field.
- The first text message to 9-1-1 should be brief and contain the location of the emergency and type of help needed.
- Push the “Send” button.
- Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker.
- Text in simple words –do not use abbreviations.
- Keep text messages brief and concise.
The release makes sure to note that text location information is not equal to current call location technology. Messages can also take longer to receive and can get out of order or may not be received, especially if roaming.
Photos and videos cannot be sent to the 911 text feature at this time, and they cannot include more than one person.