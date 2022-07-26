JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City is considering changing downtown parking meters on East Capitol Avenue. The city is looking into increasing the time limit allowed at meters, increasing the cost to park to $1 per hour and adding the option of a mobile application to pay.
Britt Smith, the operations division director for Jefferson City Public Works, said most of the meters are currently two-hour parking zones, while others are four hours.
"But we're thinking about increasing those to a 10 hour--basically all day--to allow for a little bit more availability for long term parking, serving not only the downtown, but the Capitol building itself," Smith said.
The proposed changes would go from the Capitol to where Adams Street and Capitol Avenue intersect. Parking around the Capitol and on the 100 block of Madison Street will also be affected.
The current rates for parking in those areas range from 25 to 50 cents per hour. With the proposed change, the rates would increase to $1 per hour.
"What has been proposed is $1 an hour for the parking within that 10-hour zone that we're talking about," Smith said. "That rate is comparable with our garage parking, and for all day parking as well. Therefore, it would seem to be the most fair to have... those two be be in line with each other."
The option of a parking app is also being considered. The city may not use the popular ParkMobile App that cities like Columbia use. However, they may develop or find an app that is similar.
Currently, the only way to pay for parking in Jefferson City is using change.
"This actually came to us through through our city council.... we've been looking at parking in our downtown for quite a while," Smith said. "We've determined that there is a shortfall of parking overall. But particularly around the Capitol building, which is our highest demand."
The proposal will be on the next council agenda on Aug. 1, and, if the council decides to move forward with the proposal, they would vote on it at the second council meeting in August.