JEFFERSON CITY − An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center is being sued by a corrections officer after an assault left the officer with severe and permanent injuries.
Kent Riley and his wife Jennifer are suing inmate Gavin Syring after a July 19 assault at JCCC. The lawsuit claims Syring's actions led to Riley no longer being able to adequately provide for his wife.
According to the lawsuit, Riley told Syring to lock down in his cell around 8 a.m., but Syring refused. The lawsuit alleges Syring then knocked Riley down and "repeatedly and brutally punched, kicked and beat him."
Riley was left with severe and permanent injuries to his head, brain, sides and hip. He spent six days in a coma and was on life support, the lawsuit said. It also alleges that Riley may not be able to work again.
Syring was serving an 18-year sentence for first-degree assault, robbery, burglary and armed criminal action. He pleaded guilty to those charges in Johnson County in March 2021.
Syring now is serving his time at the Potosi Correctional Center.
No additional charges have been filed related to this alleged assault.