COLE COUNTY - A corrections officer at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was granted a cash settlement after he was left with severe and permanent injuries following an assault by an inmate.

Kent Riley and his wife Jennifer sued inmate Gavin Syring after a July 19 assault at JCCC. The lawsuit claimed Syring's actions led to Kent Riley no longer being able to adequately provide for his wife.

Kent Riley was awarded $1.5 million and his wife was awarded $500,000, according to online court records.

According to the lawsuit, Kent Riley told Syring to lock down in his cell around 8 a.m., but Syring refused. The lawsuit alleges Syring then knocked Riley down and "repeatedly and brutally punched, kicked and beat him."

Kent Riley was left with severe and permanent injuries to his head, brain, sides and hip. He spent six days in a coma and was on life support, the lawsuit said. It also alleged that Riley may not be able to work again.

He faces an additional charge of first-degree assault on a special victim. A hearing has not been scheduled in that case.

Syring was serving an 18-year sentence for first-degree assault, robbery, burglary and armed criminal action. He pleaded guilty to those charges in Johnson County in March 2021.

Syring now is serving his time at the Potosi Correctional Center.