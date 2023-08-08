JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City Council announced the appointment of Brian Crane as city administrator Tuesday.
"I’m deeply humbled and grateful for this opportunity," Crane said. "To serve and make a positive impact on this wonderful community and my hometown.”
The City Council voted unanimously on the decision Monday evening during a closed session. Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater recommended Crane for the position after reviewing 39 applicants.
"He just has all the qualities that we were looking for," Fitzwater said. "He’s just got that energy that we were looking for."
Crane, the current city administrator in Moberly, will start the role on Sept. 25.
Crane will take over from Fire Chief Matt Schofield, who has been serving as interim city administrator since mid-May. City Attorney Ryan Moehlman worked as interim administrator for one month before Schofield was appointed.
The role was left open after former administrator Steve Crowell resigned in April.
Crane has 19 years of municipal administration experience, according to a press release. He says he is prepared to work through obstacles as city administrator.
"I recognize that the challenges ahead may be significant," Crane said. "But I firmly believe that together we can overcome any obstacle and build a brighter future for Jefferson City.”
Fitzwater says that he was focused on the city's future when he recommended Crane for the position.
“We’ve got to change how we operate in this city. We’ve been flat for 10-15 years. We’re not growing," Fitzwater said. "So obviously we need someone to come in and take a fresh look.”
Crane says he plans to focus on issues regarding infrastructure, housing, parking, public safety and workforce and economic development.
"We are going to work tirelessly over the next few months to figure out any obstacles that the community feels and the City Council feels are a problem for the community,” Crane said.