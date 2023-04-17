JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Council accepted the resignation of Jefferson City Administrator Steve Crowell in a unanimous vote during a closed session Monday, according to press release.
The council chose City Attorney Ryan Moehlman to fill Crowell's seat on a temporary basis until a permanent replacement is appointed.
Crowell had served as city administrator since March 2014. He received messages of support from both outgoing Mayor Carrie Tergin and new Mayor Ron Fitzwater.
“I wish Mr. Crowell nothing but the best as he moves in a new direction and thank him for his years of service to our community,” Tergin said.
"I wish Steve all the best in his future endeavors," Fitzwater said.
The city is currently working to establish a search committee and hiring process for appointing Crowell's successor, according to the press release.