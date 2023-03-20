JEFFERSON CITY - In a 6-4 vote, the Jefferson City Council approved a proposed housing project in the Roland Street-Marshall Street neighborhood at its meeting Monday night.
Many residents oppose the project which would re-plat six lots into 10 for the construction of single-family homes. Residents submitted a letter to Mayor Carrie Tergin on Monday ahead of the meeting, saying the development would cause overcrowding, pollution to the area, and would negatively impact parking and emergency vehicle access.
The proposed housing project would be developed by Timothy Joseph with Zeal Enterprise LLC, who said the homes would be priced between $250,000 and $300,000.
The project would divide four lots with frontage on the Marshall Street cul-de-sac into seven, and would divide two lots with frontage on Roland Street into four.
In their letter to the mayor, residents asked the city to only allow Zeal to construct four homes on the Marshall Street cul-de-sac, saying the area is too crowded, and expansion would place homes at the edge of a hill's downward slope.
Resident Jocelyn King attended the council meeting and said the letter has "everything" the residents are looking for.
"We don't want to say no," King said.
King said residents want more investigations, precautions, inquiry, research and inspection before the subdivision is approved.
The plan wasn't completely opposed, though. A former resident of the neighborhood said at the council meeting the subdivision would provide needed housing in an area recovering from a tornado, as well as bring young people to the neighborhood.
The residents of the neighborhood said they were not notified of the project before decisions were made, and requested that Jefferson City enact a policy to notify neighborhood residents of potential property changes that would affect them.