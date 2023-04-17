JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council voted unanimously Monday in favor of a bill that authorizes a new agreement for supplying police body-worn cameras (BWC) to the police department.
Huntington Technology Finance, Inc. is coordinating the lease plan with the city.
Jefferson City Chief of Police Eric Wilde is quite pleased with the agreement.
"We will have cameras in cars and on each officer of the Jefferson City Police Department for the next three years," he said. "If any equipment breaks down, it's replaceable under the lease agreement."
The agreement is for roughly $420,000 for a three-year lease. It will be partially paid for with $180,000 in federal grant funding.
Jefferson City Council expressed its gratitude to Wilde for getting this agreement done.
"There's a lot more moving parts than just instituting cameras as part of our tools and resources that our PD will really rely on on a daily basis," Councilman Scott Spencer said. "I know there's a lot of background policy that had to take place and I appreciate your efforts and your command staff for getting this done."
"I feel very confident that we will have a very robust camera system that I think our department and our community deserves," Wilde said.