JEFFERSON CITY- City council voted Monday night to approve a 5% pay increase for police officers.
The Fraternal Order of Police worked with the city to come to an agreement that will allow for police officers to have a beginning salary of $46,000 and a 2.5% increase with each promotion.
The funding for the raises comes from a public safety tax. Voters approved the tax in a special election in November.
Jeremy Bowman is the President of the Fraternal Order of Police. He says that these raises will allow for the department to improve its hiring and retention rates.
"This makes us very competitive, and the progression of the pay plan will help our current officers want to stay here and not leave for other agencies", said Bowman. "We're ecstatic, our police department is a family. To know that we can recruit and retain, bring in new family and keep the ones we have, it's an incredible feeling.
The meeting's agenda originally included a second vote on pay raises. The council planned to vote to approve a 5% pay increase for all other city employees, but it was decided that further discussion is needed before a formal vote is taken.
Council members said they will discuss all their options, and revisit the topic at the next council meeting.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the 2020 Jefferson City Police Department incident data showed the retention rate for officers and firefighters was 24%.
Mayor Carrie Tergin added that attracting the best employees is important to make sure city services run as efficiently as possible.
"At the city we provide so many services so we really find it's important to have the best staff available because we do a lot in the community," Tergin said. "We really do have a high level of expectation from all of our departments to be able to perform at the level of service that our citizens expect."