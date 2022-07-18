JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council voted to approve a pay raise for all city employees during a meeting Monday night.
City employees will receive a $2,040 increase until the end of the fiscal year in November. They will also receive a $2,500 one time payment.
The pay increase does not include police personnel, whose salaries increased as a result of a meeting in June.
The salary increase will last through the end of the city's fiscal year in November. The council is looking at ways to incorporate the increase into the next year's fiscal budget as well.
The vote on whether to approve the raise had been postponed by the city council in their previous two meetings.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the reason for the delay was concerns with how the pay increase would fit into this years and next years fiscal budget.
Some council members were frustrated at the decision to delay the vote two weeks ago, claiming that time is of the essence. There were concerns that if the vote was not passed, the city would lose current employees and not have competitive enough salaries to hire new employees.
Carrie Tergin, the Mayor of Jefferson City, stressed the importance of employee retention for the city.
"We want to make sure we're able to compensate, especially when other communities around us have seen those increases," Tergin said. "We want to still remain competitive in that market."