JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council has approved the development plan and tax abatement for a multi-use entertainment center called Strikers Grill & Tornado Alley.
The council voted 9-1 on Monday to pass a bill that authorized a development agreement, plan and partial tax abatement for the redevelopment at 2017 Christy Drive. The council voted to abate 75% of property taxes on project improvements for a 10-year initial period.
Brad Harrison, one of the four owners of Strikers, said the development brings great economic opportunity to Jefferson City.
"First thing Striker's will bring is about 100 jobs," Harrison said. "It's been said and said again to all of us that there's not much to do in Jeff City. Now we have a place for all ages to come eat, drink, and play."
Third ward council member and supporter of the development Scott Spencer said the business will bring about more tourism attractions to the area.
"It was fostered by the idea of local developers that have strong roots to our community and they're willing to put in over $6 million for this project," Spencer said.
Spencer said he does not think tax abatements should be a universal approach for businesses, as the council must take a look at the projects individually and on their own merits.
The one council member who voted against the tax abatement proposal said he was originally for the idea.
"I'm for the entertainment business. I think the concept is great and needed and I think the business will be very successful," Mike Lester said.
But once the owner's asked for a large tax break, Lester said it was not needed.
"Tax abatements are meant for businesses that would go elsewhere without them, or to meet needs of a struggling community," Lester said.
Lester said he would be more apt to vote for a tax abatement if the business was a grocery store or health services building that revitalizes and helps the area.
"The entertainment center that was proposed is going to happen regardless of whether we approve it or not," he said, since the business already had $6 million invested.
Lester said they are taking tax money out of the base which is needed by schools and other necessary services.
"When they proposed it, they said the business would profit over $150,000 per year," Lester said.
Lester said he questioned why Striker's would need the tax abatement if they have that much revenue coming in.
He said during his time on council, there's only been one other tax abatement proposal come up, and it was for an outpatient surgery center. Lester said even though he voted in favor of the outpatient surgery center proposal, he was still skeptical about it.
Harrison responded and said he was very excited the tax break was approved because the four owner's are heavily invested in the business.
Strikers Grill & Tornado Alley will officially open on March 1.