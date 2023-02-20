JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Council unanimously approved a joint dispatch partnership between Jefferson City and Cole County authorities to reduce call response times.
Cole County administered $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to combine its emergency dispatch services with Jefferson City's. The new computer-aided dispatch system, which has been in place for a week, allows the Jefferson City Police Department, Cole County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson City Fire Department and Cole County Fire Protection District to record and track basic call information.
This information can be easily transferred between departments and allow agencies to share live data, such as addresses and the nature of calls, that will make the triage process more efficient.
“Previously, Jefferson City [Police] would answer those 911 calls and create their own call for service," Eric Hoy, chief of the Cole County Emergency Medical Services, said. "Those calls then would be transferred to EMS, where we would have to then repeat that process again because the information wouldn’t be shared between the two centers.”
Hoy said the change represents a "true leap forward" at tonight's meeting, noting that emergency crews are leaving to respond to a scene within a minute of the call coming in.
“Our communications operators have the duty of taking in the information and getting the first responder on the scene as quickly as possible when we transfer that over to EMS," Eric Wilde, chief of the Jefferson City Police Department, said. "It’s incumbent upon them to triage what type of call they’re supposed to handle.”
Wilde previously served as the captain of the Jefferson City Police Department dispatch team, and he said the decision to expand services was a "no-brainer."
Jefferson City police responds to about 20,000 emergency calls per year, with an additional 13,000 served by EMS services, Hoy said.