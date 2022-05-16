JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City Council will discuss and consider an item Monday night involving an increase in pay for police officers.
City council will consider a labor agreement between the City of Jefferson City and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Missouri, Lodge #19, for its police officers.
The three-year agreement includes a beginning salary of $46,000 and a 2.5% increase from one pay "step" to the next "step," according to a council memo, otherwise known as a promotion.
When an officer is promoted to a sergeant, they will receive a two "step" increase; when promoted to lieutenant, they will receive a three "step" increase; and when promoted to captain, they will receive a two "step" increase. Officers can "top out" after 18 "steps."
The public voted to add a public safety sales tax in November and it went into effect in April.
There is a proposed date in order to provide ample opportunity for the tax to begin to grow. The pay plan would be effective for the July 10 payroll period.
Steve Crowell, city administrator, explained how the tax will fund the agreement.
"The overall amount of sales tax brings in about $2.8 million a year, and this particular contract for the police is about $1.1 million," Crowell said.
City staff expects the tax to increase approximately 2% per year, according to the memo.
Crowell said they are also in the process of negotiating with the Jefferson City firefighters, but that contract has not been concluded yet.
"We also want to make sure there's some money available for different kinds of facilities and equipment and things like that," Crowell said.
According to the memo, the overall projected cost of the FOP Missouri Lodge #19 pay plan for Fiscal Year '22 on an annual basis will be $1,160,035.
Crowell thinks it will increase enthusiasm for the police department.
"I think it certainly will increase morale, but really is to help us be more competitive with some of the surrounding jurisdictions," he said.
There has been some issues with staffing for the Jefferson City Police Department.
"We've had a few officers that have left for different positions. The retention part's important, but also recruiting new officers, whether they're rookie officers, people new to the position, or whether it's people transferring from another city, maybe that would want to work here in Jefferson City."
The agreement will go up for adoption at its June 6 meeting.
Monday's council meeting will start at 6 p.m.