Jefferson City Council delays vote for salary increase for city employees

JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City Council postponed a vote that would increase the salary for city employees during its meeting Tuesday night. It is the second time the vote has been postponed.
This is a discussion that has gained the attention of the public. The archived videos surrounding the topic have gotten more than triple the amount of views from other meeting videos on their page.
Mayor Carrie Tergin said she was very concerned and disappointed with the decision to wait on this proposal. Tergin apologized to city employees.
"My apologies to our employees," Tergin said. "I'm doing the best I can, I know you all are, but please don't give up."
She asked council if somebody could tell her if they were going to get it figured out in two weeks, at the next city council meeting.
Councilman Scott Spencer said the council needed more information before making a decision.
"We have to be dependent on information that staff, city administrator, finance, you as the leader of this council give us," Spencer said. "Once we get that information, I'm committed to move this bill forward."
During the discussion, the arguments got quite tense as a clear divide was made. It was clear that most council members agreed with raising salaries, however, the debate was on how and when.
Some council members expressed concerns with expenses and how they would fit into the current budget as well as future budgets. Other council members expressed frustrations with waiting and getting lost in the process.
The original proposal started with City Administrator Steve Crowell.
Crowell said the proposal was originally brought to council "back in April." Initially, raising the salary for city employees was a reaction to what other cities, the county and the state were doing. However, now he said inflation is creating an even bigger need for the salary adjustment.
Crowell said they need to create a competitive advantage so they can retain current employees and recruit new employees.
James Noah is the president Jefferson City Firefighters Local 671. Noah spoke at the meeting to advocate for the city employees.
"We need to do something," Noah said. "We're bleeding out as a municipality and we're just at the start of it."
Noah said they are competing with other cities.
"The city of Columbia adjusted their salary by 3% effective next pay period two weeks ago," Noah said. "We're already competing with them as far as our employees, as far as our recruitment and as far as our retention."
Noah said if they don't get ahead of it, they'll "lose dire members at an exponential rate" and there will be "no one to perform the jobs that need to be done."
Noah said he has 10-year members looking at leaving because they can go down the road to Columbia and make $2.50 more.
Council member Wiseman, sponsor of the proposal, ended the discussion and placed the bill on the informal agenda, which places discussion and any further action on hold.