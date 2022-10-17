JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Council met Monday night to discuss structural assessments and proposed demolition of 11 properties on or around the historic Capitol Avenue. The council also approved the fiscal year 2023 budget.
The council discussed two potential paths forward: renovation or demolition. The discussion began with a structural evaluation of each building on the street, assessing the current state of each property and the estimated costs it would take to renovate each building.
The city does not currently own these properties, however, because they are deemed dangerous, the city can have the properties assessed. The city’s position is to encourage the private disposal of these properties but also to move forward with the acquisition process.
Allstate Consultants LLC, a consultant company, conducted the structural assessment of the properties on Capitol Avenue and its surrounding streets.
“We are confident that there is hidden or unforeseen damages that you could not see without digging into it,” engineer Dave Weber said.
Despite this evaluation, multiple community members came forward and expressed their desires for the city to allow the properties to be bought by private investors. The overall call of the public was to take it out of the hands of the city council, spare the taxpayer and allow the renovation and private sale of the properties.
Community members said they want to restore the buildings to their former glory, and that they believe that these buildings are an integral part of Jefferson City.
“We have a lot of passionate people in this town, and they are very passionate about this street, mainly because it is the historic street of Jefferson City that is still standing,” Holly Stitt, a Capitol Avenue property owner said.
Adam Veile, CEO of Communique Inc. of a health and nutrition marketing communications company, said he runs his company out of an office located on Capitol Avenue.
A wall of the building was destroyed during the Jefferson City tornado back in 2019. The wall and the building are now refurbished and continue to have a historic look.
“We were lucky, apparently the building did not need that wall to keep standing,” Veile said.
Veile said the rebuilding was a long process but it was worth it for the historic street.
“The history of the street gives it a lot of character, you think about what comes before you, you see agricultural details you are not going to see anywhere else," he said. "It adds something to Jefferson City, not just the neighborhood, that we would really miss if it was gone."
Mayor Carrie Tergin told KOMU 8 on Friday that this year's budget is a little different because of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
"So it's been interesting to have that dynamic because it's allowed us to do some things that we maybe couldn't do otherwise," Tergin said. "So due to the pandemic and we received those funds and now it allows us to spend those on things like stormwater, some infrastructure, redevelopment, things like that, that affected us during and during the pandemic, like tourism, for example."
The operating budget will go into effect at the start of the fiscal year which is Nov. 1.