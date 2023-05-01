JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council heard from its six candidates to fill the open seat for the Fourth Ward on the council Monday evening. The vacancy was created when former Fourth Ward council member Ron Fitzwater was elected mayor in April.
Each candidate was given five minutes to introduce themselves, discuss the ideas they would bring to the council, and what they would like to see change in Jefferson City.
The six candidates are:
- Carlos Graham
- Michael Michelson
- Kathi Harness
- Randall Wright
- Julie Allen
- Chuck Walker
Each candidate presented their own experiences and perspectives.
Graham served on the council previously from 2013-2021. Michelson stated his hope to see Jefferson City grow under his new ideas and leadership. Wright has worked as a real estate broker and feels that perspective will help fix housing issues in the city.
"I'm very much interested in growing Jefferson City and growing it through development, through the population," Wright said. "We need additional workers, we need workers for our factories, we need workers to help with everything in our community."
Harness placed an emphasis on roads and public safety. Allen believes her experience as a CPA will help budget management. Walker placed a large emphasis on losing members of the police force and how that is contributing to an increased drug problem.
"We've seen that fentanyl has come in our community, and the death rate in our community per capita and St. Louis, Kansas City, and other areas is out of control."