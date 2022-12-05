JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Council approved a proposal Monday night to recognize an area of town known as the foot district as an official historic legacy district, the first designation of its kind for the city.
"This is a big deal," said Council Member Laura Ward, who spent more than a year working on the proposal.
The foot district is a historically Black area of Jefferson City which, prior to urban renewal of the 1960s and the construction of Highway 50, was home to a community of Black businesses, including at one point a Black hospital.
But much of it was bulldozed, and only a small portion of the district's original buildings or businesses remain today.
Patsy Johnson grew up and still lives in the district. She watched the area change after the highway construction.
"A lot of time when I read about our history, I am not hearing the full history," she said.
Johnson is active in preserving and remembering the history of her community.
"Because of me being born and raised here, I learned to love it," she said. "I embraced it. It's part of who I am."
Johnson underlined the need to remember the entirety of the foot district.