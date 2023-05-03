On Monday, Jefferson City Council members addressed changes to the parking code and plans to take out the meters around the downtown area.
Many people downtown are already frustrated with the 90-minute parking zones.
Fifth Ward Council Member, John Hensley, said at the council meeting, he's heard too many consistent stories about the 90-minute parking zones.
"Many people are saying how much of a pain they are and is something that needs to be changed," Hensley said.
Fifth Ward Council Member, Mark Schwartz, had his remarks on the issue.
"A lot of state workers are parking in free parking areas downtown. I don't think it's right we charge people five bucks to park in front of the Capitol. Two problems that need to be addressed to the Capitol."
Director of Public Works, Matt Morasch, said this will be a change in which business owners and the public will appreciate.
"There's a lot on both sides and I hear from business owners that they like to see the turnover, so people feel good about finding a spot near their business if they want to visit it," Morasch said. "While they won't have to worry about being ticketed."
The city council is making plans to meet with the Downtown Association on May 9 about these matters.