JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Council will hear presentations on three new housing developments in the area at its meeting Tuesday night.
Council will hear from the Stronghold Housing Development, Oak Leaf Villas Housing and Eastland Housing Development.
The council will then vote on resolutions to support low-income housing tax credits for all three properties.
The developments come as a continuation of Jefferson City's recovery plan after the 2019 tornado destroyed 152 homes. The tornado allowed Jefferson City to be able to qualify for the Department of Economic Development's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Disaster Recovery funds to help build the new developments.
Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin says even though it's been over three years, recovery for those families affected is still underway.
"There are still people who have been displaced, there are still a lot of homes that we lost," Mayor Tergin said. "So having this opportunity now is something that we need, we know that entire neighborhoods were wiped out."
Mayor Tergin said recovery is long term, and the recovery committee continues to meet to discuss how to further help the community.
"Now we're met with these great opportunities to have workforce housing, and allow working families to have places that live that would be new and clean and nice," she said.
The developments also aim to make housing around Jefferson City more affordable and attainable, whether or not those people were affected by the tornado.
"We've always had a housing crisis in Jeff City for a long time," Susan Cook Williams, executive director for River City Habitat for Humanity, said. "And then of course, the tornado kind of ripped that band aid off and let all of us know that there was a housing crisis. And so there's just not enough apartments, there's not enough houses for people to move into."
Williams said Habitat for Humanity has a long list of people waiting for housing. She said she has 76 people interested in housing and is only able to help four people a year with the number of houses available.
Other housing organizations in the area are going through the same thing. Williams said Salvation Army is also struggling with not having enough affordable housing available, while still having enough people who need housing.
But Williams said these development projects are just the start.
"Unfortunately, even these three projects aren't going to solve it," Williams said. "And so we're still going to have to keep building we're going to have to still be looking for alternatives."
In an email, the Missouri Housing Development Commission said it oversees the approval of these projects. When developers submit a proposal to the CDBG team, CDBG shares the proposal with the city. It is then reviewed in partnership with DED/CDBG, city council and the Missouri Housing Development Commission. The city will ultimately determine (to which) entities they will provide a letter of intent under their multi-family construction program.
The city council meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.