JEFFERSON CITY - The City Council is set to vote on a 5% pay increase for police officers and city employees during their meeting Monday afternoon.
The agenda includes two votes, the first which would raise pay for police officers in the city through a new labor agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Missouri, Lodge #19. The second agenda item would raise pay for all other city workers if it is approved.
According to previous KOMU reporting, the police agreement would last three years. Under the plan, police officers would get a beginning salary of $46,000 and a 2.5% increase from one pay "step" to the next "step," according to a council memo, otherwise known as a promotion.
When an officer is promoted to a sergeant, they will receive a two "step" increase; when promoted to lieutenant, they will receive a three "step" increase; and when promoted to captain, they will receive a two "step" increase. Officers can "top out" after 18 "steps."
The city plans to pay for the increased salaries through a public safety tax. Voters approved the tax in a special election in November. The one-quarter of a cent tax went into effect in April.
"The overall amount of sales tax brings in about $2.8 million a year, and this particular contract for the police is about $1.1 million," city administrator Steve Crowell said in May.
Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin hopes the city council approves both proposed pay raises. She stressed the increase necessary to attract new workers and keep them.
"We know it's important that we are competitive with our salaries and we know this is something that's very important," Tergin said. "So I'm thankful that council is putting a focus on salaries and trying to get us to be a little better than where we are."
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the 2020 Jefferson City Police Department incident data showed the retention rate for officers and firefighters was 24%.
Tergin added that attracting the best employees is important to make sure city services run as efficiently as possible.
"At the city we provide so many services so we really find it's important to have the best staff available because we do a lot in the community," Tergin said. "We really do have a high level of expectation from all of our departments to be able to perform at the level of service that our citizens expect."
She also explained that the city put a lot of thought into picking an increase of 5%, citing research into pay rates in nearby cities and a desire to keep up with inflation.
Currently Jefferson City firefighters are part of the proposed pay increase for city workers. However, Tergin says this may change once Jefferson City Firefighters Local 671, the union that represents firefighters in the city, agrees to a new labor agreement.
The council meeting is scheduled to take place at the John. C Christy Municipal Building in Jefferson City. If you are unable to make it in person, the meeting will also be available online through Zoom.