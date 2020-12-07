JEFFERSON CITY-- The Jefferson City Council will vote on a resolution to extend the city's emergency declaration as well as four proclamations until Jan. 4, 2021 at Monday night's meeting.
Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin first issued the emergency declaration in March.
The proclamations allow businesses to display temporary signs without a permit; allows City Council, Boards, Commissions and Committees to conduct meetings virtually; and requires masks to be worn at City Council meetings.
Absent from the proclamations is a city-wide mask mandate. Cole County released a mask advisory in November, but stopped short of requiring the face coverings.
Monday night's council meeting will only be held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns. It will start at 6 p.m.
There have been 5,733 COVID-19 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic. 67 Cole County residents have died of COVID-19, as of Dec. 4.
KOMU 8 News will have a reporter at the council meeting and will provide updates upon its conclusion.