JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Council voted to approve an amendment that increases parking rates near the Missouri State Capitol building on Capitol Avenue, Jefferson Street and Madison Street.
The rate to park on Capitol Avenue and Madison Street will increase to $1 per hour, and the time limit would increase from 2 to 4 hours to 10 hours.
Negative public comment inspired the council to edit the amendment, excluding the previously incorporated 200 and 300 blocks of Capitol Avenue between Madison Street and Adams Street.
That input came from businesses and churches located along Monroe Street and Adams Street, who expressed that longer time limits may prevent people from parking in a convenient location.
"Folks with offices who wanted to see the turnover more regularly, or in other words, the time limits downtown are generally geared toward parking turnover," Matt Morasch, Jefferson City Public Works director, said. "That way it allows multiple customers to visit that same business during the day."
Trevor Dancer, lead pastor at First United Methodist Church, said that his opposition to the plan was due to the price increase's effect on low-income churchgoers.
"We work a lot with low-income people in our city and around the area," Dancer said, "and so we did not want people to have to come here and then have to pay even more for parking, just to receive services and whatever else we provide here. And so we wanted to help kind of protect the low-income people that visit downtown Jefferson City, at least our block."
The city is also currently in negotiations with the Passport Parking App to provide a mobile payment option for parking meters. Currently, change is the only way to pay to park at metered spots.
"We're ready to go pay-by-app city-wide in the downtown area at a parking meter," Morasch said. "The parking meter will still be there. You can feed it coins if you'd like, but for a dollar per hour... it may be more convenient to pay by app than with all that change."
Morasch said the city hopes to activate the mobile pay service by October, but logistics must first be sorted to link the parking grid to Jefferson City Police Department's ticketing software.
"That'll make total sense," Dancer said. "Columbia has had it for years. It's kind of a pain, honestly, for people who have to go feed a meter every so often. So all that makes sense. And if you're paying to park [downtown], then you're paying for the convenience to be right there next to buildings."
The City Council approved all bills with a corresponding vote on the meeting's agenda. Councilman Ron Fitzwater also discussed potentially moving forward on allocating the city's $3.9 million in revenue from Sales Tax G, which he said will eventually fund infrastructure projects throughout the city.