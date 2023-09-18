JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City's Parks and Recreation Department will be coughing up some more money for the city's next fiscal year.
For the first time in 15 years, the budget committee approved a policy that changes how the parks department pays administrative fees.
Currently, JC Parks pays only a fixed rate of administrative fees, while other enterprise funds pay a formulaic rate based on their budget of administrative fees.
Administrative fees are costs related to general administration of a business, or in this case, the Jefferson City government.
This formulaic rate can cost up to $300,000 for some departments, while JC Parks pays around half of that.
This year, however, city council members argued JC Parks should pay the equal amount of fees as other departments.
At last week's budget committee meeting, JC Parks met with the council to discuss moving $560,000 out of its fund to cover the fiscal year 2024 capital improvement funding. The over-half-a-million dollars would go toward various vehicles for the Public Works department.
The JC Parks commission expressed its concerns about losing the funds to council.
"When you consider 8.5% of any loss revenue to any budget, that's significant," Chris Leuckel, president of the Jefferson City Parks Commission, said.
At Monday's budget meeting, the committee approved the motion to adopt a new policy after some council members called the JC Parks' cut from the admin fees, "special treatment."
Now, JC Parks will have to follow the same formula for paying administrative fees.
In the past, the department paid the fees through a capped, fixed rate at almost half of what enterprise funds, like parking and wastewater, pays in fees.
3rd ward council member Scott Spencer said the allocated money will go towards improving the Public Works Department and the police department.
"Now that we have those additional dollars to allocate for public works a new snow plow is being presented, and we're also looking at potentially buying new some portable radios for our PD," Spencer said.
While some council members shouldn't have their fees raised, Spencer disagrees, "They utilize a hundred percent of administrative services so therefore the consistent methodology, the consistent formula across the board is what was really needed to be done tonight."
The Jefferson City Council will meet next Monday, October 2nd.
The council is expected to have the 2024 city budget approved before November 1st., which is when it will go into effect.