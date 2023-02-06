JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Council met Monday night to vote on amending Chapter 17 and Chapter 18 of the city code, related to marijuana regulations. The council voted unanimously in favor of the bill.
The amendments are sponsored by councilman Mark Schreiber and establish parameters for marijuana use, as dispensaries are now able to sell recreational marijuana for adult use.
Ryan Moehlman, the city attorney, presented the bill at the council meeting Monday.
"These regulations are largely informed by the state constitution," he said. "The state constitution in the area of marijuana, both medical and adult-use marijuana carves out some pretty narrow lanes for local governments to occupy. This bill intends to occupy those lanes in the fullest extent allowed."
Chapter 17's amendments place restrictions on adult use of recreational marijuana. This allows use of marijuana in public spaces. It also prohibits several things, including use by minors, sale and distribution to minors, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence, and use in a manner that harms others.
Chapter 18's amendments have to do with business license regulations. Those amendments will take medical marijuana regulations and apply them to the new recreational marijuana industry, which also includes the combined medical/recreational facilities. A new business license fee for marijuana facilities would be established as well.