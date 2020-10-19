JEFFERSON CITY- Jefferson City Council passed a resolution to remove a controversial Confederate marker, following an 8-2 vote during Monday night’s meeting.
The monument’s status has been in question for the past few months, after the city’s Human Relations and Historic Preservation Commissions proposed the resolution to remove it.
The monument, which commemorates the day Confederate general Sterling Price decided against attacking Jefferson City, was dedicated in 1933 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, a group that has historic ties to the KKK.
“I’ve heard some people say that removing the marker is buying into cancel culture,” councilman Mike Lester said. “The members on the council who vote to remove this marker are some of the strongest advocates for preserving historic monuments.”
The monument was deemed by some to be racist, and lacking in context.
“We white people seem to have a lot of nerve to tell the African-American community what they should like, or what they should accept,” Jefferson City resident Chuck Lahmeyer said.
Those in favor of keeping the monument argued that it was a piece of history that needed to be preserved.
Per the resolution, the monument will be moved to a city-owned facility.