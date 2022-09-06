JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council voted 6-5 to support three housing developments.

After three hours of heated debate and Mayor Carrie Tergin had to step in and break a 5-5 tie.

2:28 Jefferson City Council to vote on new tornado recovery housing developments Council will hear from three housing developers on their proposals for affordable housing in response to the destruction from the 2019 tornado.

The council heard appeals from three different developments from Stronghold Housing Development, Oak Leaf Villas Housing and Eastland Housing Development.

The developments are now a continuation of Jefferson City's recovery plan after the 2019 tornado that destroyed 152 homes. If all three developments are built, they would add 130 new affordable homes to the community.

"A lot of them (apartments) are going to help our police officers, our teachers, our food service workers, people who fall into those income brackets," said Susan Cook-Williams, executive director of the River City Habitat for Humanity. "So I think it's going to open up a lot of doors literally, for people who serve our community."

Jefferson City was able to qualify for the Department of Economic Development's Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Disaster Recovery Funds after the E-F-3 tornado hit the city three years ago.

The next step in the development of the properties is approval of distribution of funds from the Missouri Housing Development Commission.