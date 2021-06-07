Jefferson City Council votes unanimously for new downtown parking garage

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Council voted unanimously to purchase property for a new parking garage at its Monday night meeting. The garage will be located at 124 West McCarty Street and 101 West Wall Way. 

The property will cost $938,000, but that's just the beginning of the costs. The actual garage cost will make the total project cost over $13 million, according to its parking division

The project is expected to be funded by the parking division.

One business owner said he notices differences in parking from before.

"When I first came down," owner of Full Spectrum Photo Lloyd Grotjan said. "It was really tough to find parking spots, It's a little better. Now it hasn't been too much of a problem with the pandemic there."

Grotjan has lived in the community for several decades. As COVID-19 vaccinations continue, he said that there may be a need for more space soon. 

"I think once business start picking back up," Grotjan said. "That parking is going to be a little bit tricky downtown sometimes. So I think it could help quite a bit."

Owner of Cottonstone Art Gallery and Frame Shop Jim Dyke said that he doesn't see a need for any new parking structures.

"We have a really nice, really nice parking garage at the corner of Monroe and State Street," Dyke said. "They just sit unused; that has many hundreds of spaces in it." 

