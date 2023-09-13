JEFFERSON CITY − Jefferson City Council will meet with the JC Parks department Thursday night over a councilman's request for the department to hand over $560,000.
Earlier this week, Ward 5 councilman Mark Schwartz proposed relocating the funds from the Parks department to the Public Works department.
Monday night’s budget meeting discussed moving $560,000 out of the Parks' fund to cover the fiscal year 2024 capital improvement funding. The over-half-a-million dollars would go toward various vehicles for the Public Works department.
The Parks department has received roughly 10% of unassigned funds for roughly the past 15 years, according to Ward 1 Councilman Jon Deeken.
This year, Schwartz felt that this money would be better used elsewhere.
“Priorities change,” he said. “We’re looking at everything possible right now to fix our city and to deliver what we’ve promised which is public safety and infrastructure repair.”
The money would only come out of the Park’s account this fiscal year, which ends on Oct. 31.
Schwartz believes that this change is overdue.
“Most of the vehicles purchased, including dump trucks and snowplows, and all the things that are necessary for public transit, were last purchased in 2005," he said.
Some Jefferson City residents are upset over the possible reallocation. One Facebook group, Jefferson City Trail Users, is calling for residents to reach out to their council members to stop to the transfer of funding.
Thursday's budget meeting will allow JC Parks to show how this change would impact the department. It will start at 5:30 p.m. in City Council chambers.
“We like to get these decisions done quick, but we want to have it done in a way that is deliberative as well," Schwartz said.
Schwartz said he is expecting a vote on the reallocation at the City Council's next meeting, Monday, Sept. 18.