BOONE COUNTY - A Jefferson City couple is charged with child sex crimes after a tip led to their arrest this week.
Paul Schofield, 33, is charged with possession of child pornography. Sara Schofield, 29, is charged with second-degree child molestation, first-degree sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor, use of a child in a sexual performance, endangering the welfare of a child and incest.
This comes after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) gave a tip in April to the Boone County Sheriff's Office about an online account which had been uploading child sex abuse material.
Officials traced the tip to Paul Schofield's kik account. An IP address was found and police were able to trace it to Paul Schofield's home and found a 7-year-old child, according to the sheriff's office.
Paul Schofield was arrested on June 7.
On June 9, Cyber Crimes Task Force investigator found videos from 2019 where the couple was sexually abusing a victim, who was 4-years-old at the time. Sara Schofield was then taken into custody after the videos were found.
The victim is now in protective custody, according to the sheriff's office.
Both suspects are being held without bond in the Cole County Jail.
Paul Schofield has a bond review hearing scheduled Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., and Sara Schofield has an arraignment on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is ongoing, and KOMU 8 News will update with any new information.