COLE COUNTY − A Jefferson City couple has been charged in a federal investigation regarding child sex crimes.
Paul Schofield, 33, and Sara Schofield, 29, are each charged with sexual exploitation of children.
The couple was also charged in June by Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson. The prosecutor said Thursday he dismissed state charges to allow the federal prosecution to proceed.
Their original state charges included possession of child pornography, second-degree child molestation, first-degree sodomy, sexual exploitation of a minor, use of a child in a sexual performance, endangering the welfare of a child and incest.
Thompson said the state's investigation remains open, and the Cole County Prosecutor's Office will work with federal and local law enforcement for future prosecution.
The state charges came after the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children gave a tip to the Boone County Sheriff's Office in April about an online account which had been uploading child sex abuse material.
The tip was traced back to Paul Schofield's kik account, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. An IP address was also traced back to Paul Schofield's home, where they found a 7-year-old child.
Investigators also found videos of the couple sexually abusing a 4-year-old victim.
The victim is now in protective custody, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.