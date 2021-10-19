Jefferson City crash leaves one person with serious injuries

JEFFERSON CITY − A crash in Jefferson City on Tuesday morning left one person with serious injuries, according to the Jefferson City Police Department.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. in the 2900 block of West Truman Boulevard, which delayed traffic in the area for about an hour.
According to a press release, Jesse Schatz, 55, was driving a Skytrak lift and stopped in traffic to make a left turn, without any rear lighting or signals activated.
Stephen Buersmeyer, 73, was unable to avoid a collision and struck the rear of the Skytrak while driving a Chevrolet Silverado.
Buersmeyer was extricated from the vehicle by the Jefferson City Fire Department and was taken to a Columbia hospital by EMS for his serious injuries.
His car was totaled and towed from the scene.
Schatz did not report any injuries, and the Skytrak was driven from the scene.