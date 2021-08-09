JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City dedicated its Bicentennial Bridge on Monday afternoon.
"We're going to have an opportunity to celebrate the gifts that this bridge is to our state and to the Bicentennial itself, and it's one of the largest projects that is being built," said Carrie Tergin, mayor of Jefferson City.
Construction on the pedestrian and bicycle bridge began in February and about half of the bridge is complete. The full bridge is expected be completed in October. Tergin said there will be a ribbon cutting for the bridge at that time.
The 830-foot bridge starts behind the state capitol and goes over the railroad tracks then it curves over and goes down right along the riverfront onto Adrian's island.
The project is funded through private donations, which are pledged at more than $4 million. The cost of the current plans and features is $4.9 million, but the final features will be based on donations received and sponsorships.
"In the future there will be a park on Adrian's island that we're working on as well" Tergin said.
There will be trails on the island and a life-size chessboard.
Artwork panels are planned for a portion of the bridge over the railroad tracks. The panels are supposed to tell Missouri's history. The first panel, Unions Pacific Panel, was already unveiled. A second panel will be unveiled Monday.
Tergin also said the bridge's purpose is to not only show Missouri's history of the last 200 years but also show what there is to look forward to in the future.