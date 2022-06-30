JEFFERSON CITY - Building Community Bridges held a town hall on Thursday evening to discuss the implementation of body cameras for the Jefferson City Police Department.
KOMU 8 previously reported that Eric Wilde, the new Jefferson City Chief of Police, said the motion to implement body cameras started back in November.
Members of the public showed up to the meeting both in-person and on zoom.
Wilde spoke Thursday evening about how he thinks body cameras have been long overdue for the Jefferson City community.
“Body cameras is gonna help promote trust with the community and show that we’re not to let you in to our world and see what we see every day because we know what we’re doing is right," Wilde said.
He also talked about the funding plan for the equipment.
He said the total cost for the body cameras is $655,643 over the next five years.
Wilde said he applied for a federal grant to help manage some of the costs. This grant would help fund $180,000 of the body camera equipment.
The other $475,000 will come from non federal funds like the Jefferson City public safety sales tax.
Wilde said he has hope to start using body cameras soon.
"I would like to start 2023 with everybody equipped, trained and out there with these cameras in place," Wilde said.
He also mentioned that the funds for the cameras also covers in-car cameras and interview room cameras.