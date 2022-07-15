JEFFERSON CITY - A teacher in the Jefferson City School District was chosen as a regional teacher of the year for Mid-Missouri, a release from the district said Friday.
Todd Beaulieu, an English teacher at Capital City High School, was one of three regional winners from Mid-Missouri and 34 regional winners across the state. He was chosen as a recipient for the award by the Heart of Missouri Regional Professional Development Center in Columbia.
"[Beaulieu's] model for infusing high energy and high expectations into his classroom has proven to effectively increase student engagement, which helps him to build long-lasting relationships with his students," JC Schools superintendent Bryan McGraw said in the release. "We are incredibly proud to have a teacher like Todd representing our JC Schools team as a Regional Teacher of the Year."
Beaulieu has over 20 years of teaching experience beginning with his first job as a fifth-grade teacher in St. Joseph.
"I want students to feel safe in my room.... I want them to know it is OK to mess up or sway a little differently," Beaulieu said. "Even though no two school days are the same, my thoughts going into each and every day are the same - bring fun, entertainment, and energy to the classroom while making students better than they were the day before."
Beaulieu was previously named as Eisinger Teacher of the Year in April, an award that recognizes the best teacher in the Jefferson City School District whose winner is determined by Jefferson City area community members.