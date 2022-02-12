JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department is investigating a house fire that started late Friday night.
The fire happened in the 400 block of Lafayette St. and started around 11:07 p.m., according to a press release.
Fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from all parts of the building.
One person was able to escape the house with his dog before fire fighters arrived on the scene. He was transported to a local hospital by Cole County EMS and treated for smoke inhalation as a precaution.
Fire officials say the building became unstable, leading to a partial collapse of the structure. High winds and cold temperatures made fighting the fire difficult.
Streets in the area were closed for a time to help fire fighters set up and maintain hose lines to fight the fire.
The fire remains under investigation.