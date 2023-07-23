JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to an apartment fire in the 500 block of Ellis Boulevard Sunday evening.
According to a press release, first responders arrived around 5:30 p.m. and reported that fire was showing from the roof of a multi-family apartment building.
After clearing all occupants from the building, the release said firefighters performed "an aggressive interior fire attack," and extinguished the fire that had burnt through the building's roof.
The department says multiple units currently remain on scene.
