JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at Federal Recycling early Thursday morning.
Firefighters arrived on scene to light smoke coming from inside the recycling facility.
Crews found a large pile of recycled materials on fire next to heavy exposures of combustibles in the vicinity, according to a news release.
Firefighters quickly put out the fire, and the damage was contained to just the area where the fire started.
The cause of the fire hasn't been confirmed due to the variety of recyclable material the facility receives.
No one was affected from the fire and the business is able to operate as normal.