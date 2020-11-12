JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 300 block of Lincoln Street at 4:18 a.m. Thursday morning.
The occupants exited the home without injury, and due to the limited damage to the building, the occupants were able to remain in the house.
The fire was under control within 10 minutes and firefighters remained on the scene for two hours to complete an investigation and completely extinguish the fire.
The fire was determined to be accidental in nature, caused by leaving a charcoal grill with hot coals on the deck unattended.